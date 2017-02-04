UP polls: Amit Shah attacks SP, says "Akhilesh not worthy, only BJP capable of changing UP's destiny"

Meerut: : Leaving no stone unturned in wooing the electorates of the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Saturday trained guns at Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that a dispensation which cannot control the law and order of the state does not deserve to remain in power.

While addressing a rally here, Shah said that Uttar Pradesh needs a government which functions according to the law and not on the basis of religion or caste, while adding that BJP is the only party which can change destiny of the state.

"The upcoming Uttar Pradesh election is an opportunity to change the destiny of the state and help it move on the path of development. A government which could not maintain law and order in the state does not deserve to be in power. A state should be governed according to law and not the basis of religion and caste," Shah said.

Taking the occasion for announcing lucrative offers for Uttar Pradesh Shah said, if the BJP is voted to power it will provide free education to girls in the state.

"If the BJP comes in to power we will end level three and level four interview, rather we will give jobs on merit basis. If voted to power the BJP will let go the debt of all the small and marginal farmers. Will also give free educations to girls," Shah said.

Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8.

Out of the 403 assembly seats, the Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will field its candidates in rest of the 298 seats.