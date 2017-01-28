UP polls: Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto, promises free laptops with 1 GB data, anti-Romeo squads to check eve-teasing – See list here

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Saturday released manifesto named 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' (Pledge for People's Welfare) for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

The party promised to waive off loans of small and marginal farmers and distribute laptops to the youth.

The BJP president further said that efforts will be made to ensure that Ram temple is constructed under constitutional provisions.

Shah also said that the BJP government will put up its opinion before the Supreme Court on triple talaq after eliciting views of women.

Saying that the Uttar Pradesh was left behind in the race for development, Shah noted that 'BIMARU' (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP) states have improved, but not Uttar Pradesh.

"I appeal to the people to give us one opportunity and we promise to turn UP into a developed state," said Shah.

While releasing manifesto, the BJP president said the party will form a government in Uttar Pradesh with a two-thirds majority.

He attacked Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party which have ruled Uttar Pradesh for the last 15 years, accusing them of doing nothing to develop the backward state.

Accusing the Akhilesh Yadav government of not doing anything for the upliftment of the state, he said the Centre sanctioned Rs one lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh but no development has been seen on the ground.

Besides, law and order is at its nadir, he claimed, adding that Akhilesh will have to answer for the problems faced by the state where "ruling party goondas have grabbed land".

He said people will not be hoodwinked by merely entering into an alliance with Congress to win the polls.

Here are the highlights of the BJP manifesto:

Agricultural loans to be waived.

Free LPG connection in every home.

In next five years, Rs 150 crores fund will be allocated for agriculture development.

A Special Task Force will be set up to put an end to illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh.

No interview for Class III and IV UP government jobs to end corruption in recruitment, if BJP comes to power.

Free education up to Class XII; fees to be waived up to graduation level to meritorious students.

Laptops to youth with 1 GB free Internet, if voted to power in UP.

All universities will get free Wi-Fi facility.

The BJP will form teams at district levels to check "exodus" of people due to communal tension.

Food processing park will be set up in UP.

24 hours power to be supplied in UP, cheaper rates for the poor.

Slaughterhouses will be closed down in Uttar Pradesh.

Upgradation of `Dial 100` of the state police to ensure police help in 15 minutes all over the state.

Anti-Romeo squads will be set up near colleges to check eve-teasing.

Special focus will be given to Bundelkhand for its all-round development.

With barely a fortnight left for the Uttar Pradesh polls, the BJP plans to go full throttle with its campaigning now.

Uttar Pradesh will hold seven-phased Assembly polls from February 11 to March 8.