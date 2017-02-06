UP polls: BJP delegation to meet Election Commissioner today

New Delhi: With barely a week left for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to commence, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Venkaiah Naidu, Nirmala Sitharaman and MA Naqvi will meet Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Monday.

The delegation led by senior BJP leaders will meet Zaidi at 1:00 pm today.

The people of Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new government in seven-phase elections between February 11 and March 8.

Details awaited.