UP polls: Gaurav Bhatia resigns from all posts of Samajwadi Party
New Delhi: With five days to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Gaurav Bhatia, Samajwadi party's spokesperson and president of its legal wing, announced a stunner by resigning from all posts of the party on Sunday.
Confirming to ANI, Bhatia further informed that he did not want to reveal why he had taken the decision, but added that he had forwarded his resignation to party patriarch Mulayam Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
Bhatia also announced the news on Twitter as his post read, "I have decided to resign from post of National President Legal Wing SP and all posts. Fwding my resignation to Netaji & @yadavakhilesh ji."
I have decided to resign from post of National President Legal Wing SP and all posts. Fwding my resignation to Netaji & @yadavakhilesh ji
— Gaurav Bhatia (@gauravbh) February 5, 2017
Last month, Samajwadi Party MLA from Etah Assembly constituency quit the party after he was denied ticket while hitting out at SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, calling him a "traitor".
Ashu Yadav announced his resignation and said he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections independently.
In Uttar Pradesh, election campaign for the first and second phase is in full swing where election will be held on 11th and 15th of this month.
