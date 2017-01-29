UP polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav against Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, says will not campaign for them

Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav said on Sunday that Samajwadi Party was capable enough to contest and win the upcoming Assembly elections alone in Uttar Pradesh.

"There was no need for the alliance," he said, adding, "I will not go anywhere to campaign for this (SP-Congress) alliance," as per ANI.

"I am against this compromise. What will our leaders who have been denied tickets do now? For five years they have lost the opportunity," Mulayam further said.

On the other hand, walking shoulder to shoulder and almost identically dressed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today addressed their first joint press conference and held a roadshow in Lucknow, giving a call for crushing BJP's politics of "anger and divisiveness".

Reflecting camaraderie and personal bonding, the scions of Congress and SP showcased themselves as the two wheels of a bicycle.

43-year-old Akhilesh said, "There is not much difference in age between us and today is the beginning." Rahul is 46.

"Rahul and I will take the state ahead on the path of prosperity," he said at the hour-long press conference.

"The alliance is the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna out of which the Saraswati of development will come out... We have similarities and differences too. We want to contest the elections on similarities and will also have to do some compromises...," Rahul said, adding, "It is an alliance of heart, we will win together," as per PTI.

The two young leaders also focussed on the fact they "are friends and not just political allies", and that the two parties "share much of each other's ideologies" and goals.

At one point Rahul even called Akhilesh "a good boy", which the latter took sportingly, with a grin.

It was flowers, rose petals and garlands all the way for Rahul and Akhilesh who later held a 12-km-long road show where the newfound bonhomie between the Congress and the SP was on display.

Boosting the morale of their supporters and signalling unity, the two leaders atop the 'UP Vijay Rath' started the road show from the GPO park in Hazratganj after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The especially designed Rath had pictures of Rahul and Akhilesh, and the alliance's catch line 'UP ko yeh saath pasand hai'.

