UP polls: Narendra Modi, Akhilesh Yadav appeal to vote
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 09:57
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh(UP) Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday appealed to the people to cast their ballots in the first phase of state assembly polls.
"Today (Saturday) is the first phase of poll in Uttar Pradesh. All the voters must participate in the grand festival of democracy and cast their vote in huge number," Modi tweeted.
Akhilesh Yadav also appealed people to "vote for development" and said: "Be a part of Uttar Pradesh`s development. Vote for development."
Over two crore voters are exercising their voting rights for 73 seats spread across 15 districts.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 09:54
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Near Escape! Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a blunder DRS call – WATCH
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu