UP polls: Narendra Modi, Akhilesh Yadav appeal to vote

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh(UP) Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday appealed to the people to cast their ballots in the first phase of state assembly polls.

"Today (Saturday) is the first phase of poll in Uttar Pradesh. All the voters must participate in the grand festival of democracy and cast their vote in huge number," Modi tweeted.

Akhilesh Yadav also appealed people to "vote for development" and said: "Be a part of Uttar Pradesh`s development. Vote for development."

Over two crore voters are exercising their voting rights for 73 seats spread across 15 districts.