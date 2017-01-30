UP polls: Samajwadi-Congress alliance can't cause any harm to BJP, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

New Delhi: Belittling the freshly stitched alliance of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said the tie-up cannot cause any harm to the saffron party.

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said one who does not remain loyal with his father cannot be faithful with the state.

"The alliance cannot do any harm to the BJP. The people of the state know that a son, who could not remain loyal to his father, how will he be loyal towards the Uttar Pradesh. There is no use of this alliance. It is meaningless," he added.

Expressing his anger over the newly-formed alliance of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, Mulayam yesterday said the party has the capability to win the elections without any support.

"Our party has the capability to contest this election without any support. I am confident that it would have marked victory had it contested alone," he added.

Mulayam asserted that he would not campaign for the alliance in the assembly elections.

"I am against the alliance formed between the Samajwadi Party and Congress. I will never acknowledge this alliance. The Congress was in power for so long, but it did not do anything for the development of the country. I will not campaign in this election," Mulayam told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Mulayam further lambasted Akhilesh for going against his wishes and jeopardising the chances of his own party members.Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8.

Out of the 403 assembly seats, the Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will field its candidates in rest of the 298 seats.