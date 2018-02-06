UP: Quack uses single syringe to treat everyone, 40 HIV+ cases reported in Bangarmau

LUCKNOW: At least 40 people were detected with HIV positive virus at Bangarmau city in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. Locals reportedly visited a quack who used a single syringe for treatment on everybody, said authorities.

The incident came to light after a health camp was organised in the city in November 2017.

Authorities claim more than 500 cases will crop up if proper tests are conducted in the area.

“Forty positive cases have been found. If proper tests are done, at least 500 cases would come up. It is being told that the people here used to go to a quack for treatment of diseases. He used a single syringe on all of them,” Bangarmau city Councillor Sunil.

“We had set up a health camps where these cases were found to be confirmed. We have received orders and are deciding our further course of action,” said Medical Superintendent Pramod Kumar.

An investigation has been launched into the entire episode.

“It's being investigated. Action will be taken against culprits and those who practice without license. Since it's a transit point, HIV carriers are likely to come there. So we're mapping truck drivers who come there and offer treatment to them,” state Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh.