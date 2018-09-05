हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP rain

UP rain: Death toll touches 44, heavy rain alert issued for next 48 hours

Authorities directed all District Magistrates to be on high alert in the wake of heavy rain warning till September 6.

UP rain: Death toll touches 44, heavy rain alert issued for next 48 hours
ANI photo
Play

LUCKNOW: The overall death toll due to incessant rains in Uttar Pradesh touched 44 by Tuesday, said a senior police official. Eighteen people died and 15 were injured in rain-related mishaps on Monday.

Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar directed all District Magistrates to be on high alert in the wake of heavy rain warning till September 6, issued by Meteorological Centre - Lucknow.

According to official reports, 36 people have been injured in different parts of the state during the period. Kanpur is witnessing a flood-like situation following increase water levels of River Ganga. Several Ganga ghats and adjoining areas have submerged in water. Overall 35 villages have been affected.

"Water level is rising in river Ganga. It is upstream 114.61cm and downstream 114.01 cm, still 50-60 cm below danger mark," said Flood Relief Officer.

 

On Tuesday, part of a two-storey dilapidated building, near Gulab Cinema, in Golaganj has collapsed, damaging a car. A team of Municipality is present at the spot. The remaining portion of the building will be demolished.

Officials said three people each were killed in Gonda and Kushinagar districts; two each in Mirzapur and Bijnor; and one each in Bahraich, Sitapur, Meerut, Unnao, Auraiya, Sultanpur, Jaunpur and Etah since Monday night.

The ongoing spell of heavy rains has disrupted life in different parts of the state and the meteorological department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places on Wednesday as well.

A Central Water Commission report said all major rivers in the state were in spate, including the Ganga, which was flowing well above the danger mark in Bulandshahr, Fatehgarh and Kanpur Dehat districts. Ramganga at Shahjahanpur; Sharda at Palia Kalan; Ghaghara at Elgin Bridge, Ayodhaya and Ballia; and Kuwano at Gonda were also flowing at very dangerous levels, officials said.

 

With agency inputs

Tags:
UP rainUP floodsUP rain death tollUP rain alert

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close