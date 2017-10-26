UP seeks recall of SC order on demolition near Taj Mahal

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court to seek recall of its order for the demolition of an under-construction multi-level parking lot near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Lawyer Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the state government, mentioned before a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar the plea for the restoration of the state government's application for cutting 11 trees to facilitate construction of the proposed multi-level parking.

Bhati told the court that the apex court had dismissed the application on Tuesday and ordered the demolition as the state's lawyer was not present in court when matter was called for hearing.

The multi-level parking is coming up one km from the eastern gate of the 17th century monument. The project site, closer to the Taj Mahal's western gate, proposed to house 400 four-wheelers.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta had on Tuesday evening asked Bhati to move the restoration application after she sought the restoration of the application dismissed earlier during the day.

The matter will come up for hearing on October 27.

