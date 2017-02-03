UP shame! Youth rapes, impregnates minor in Muzaffarnagar
PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 13:44
Muzaffarnagar: A 25-year-old man here has been booked for raping a minor girl after which she became pregnant, police said today.
The 16-year-old girl was raped by Anurag nearly a month ago when she was alone in her house in Civil line area here, they said.
"Anurag threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the rape. But yesterday when the girl had stomach related problems and was taken to a hospital by her parents, the doctor found her to be pregnant," a police official said.
"A case has been registered against Anurag on the complaint of the victim's parents. He is absconding and efforts are on to nab him," the official said.
The victim has been sent for medical examination.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 13:44
