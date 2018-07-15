हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cow slaughter

UP SHO files complaint against himself for failure to prevent cow slaughter

The SHO lodged a complaint against himself after an incident of cow slaughter was reported in the area on Sunday.

File photo: PTI

Meerut: A station house officer (SHO) in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district lodged a complaint against himself and two of his colleagues for failing to prevent an alleged incident of cow slaughter in his area on Sunday. 

After taking charge of the Kharkoda police station in Meerut, SHO Rajendra Tyagi had made some rules. He had warned that a complaint will be lodged against any police officer who fails to perform his duty.

After an incident of gau kashi (cow slaughter) was reported in the area on Sunday, the SHO lodged a complaint against himself, beat constable Anil Tevatia and another official.

Meanwhile, SSP Rajesh Pandey appreciated Tyagi's dedication towards his work.

 

