हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
highway robberies

UP STF busts gang of highway dacoits; arrests kingpin, 9 others from Noida

Nine members of the gang, including the kingpin, were arrested from Eco-Tech 1 area of Greater Noida.

UP STF busts gang of highway dacoits; arrests kingpin, 9 others from Noida
Old Image of Noida Police used for representational purpose

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of dacoits suspected to be involved in several highway robberies and arrested nine people from Greater Noida.

The STF also issued a statement in which it claimed that the members of the gang used to target trucks carrying goods on highways in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, 

"The nine members of the gang, including the kingpin, were arrested from Eco-Tech 1 area of Greater Noida,'' it said.

The Noida unit of the STF further informed that a large quantity of robbed items, including mobile phones, computer monitors and footwear, have been seized from the arrested persons.

"Among others, the members of gang targeted trucks carrying goods of e-commerce giant Amazon the most," the STF officials said.

Giving details of the recovery made by them, the STF said at least 388 mobile phones, 129 pairs of shoes, 10 pairs of sandals, belts, TFT monitors, Rs 70,000 cash and two firearms were seized from their possession.

The Noida unit of the STF also seized a Honda City car and two Maruti Eco vehicles used by the gang members in the crimes.

Vineet, who is the kingpin of the gang, hails from Haryana.

He had been involved in three sensational robberies in the state earlier this year, and was wanted in those cases as well, the STF said.

(With Agency inputs) 

Tags:
highway robberiesUttar PradeshUP STFNoida policeinter-state gang of dacoits

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close