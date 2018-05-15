हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh storm

As many as 51 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes on Sunday. 

UP storm: District authorities distribute compensation to storm victims
Photo: Reuters

Muzaffarnagar: District authorities have distributed ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to family members of two persons killed in the district in the recent storm.

Zishan (22) and Riyasat (55) were killed in Mujheda and Pawti villages respectively in the district on Sunday. Both were killed after a tree fell on them, said District Magistrate Rajiv Sharma. 

As many as 80 people were killed in five states due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes since Sunday, with Uttar Pradesh alone recording 51 deaths. 

