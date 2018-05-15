UP storm: District authorities distribute compensation to storm victims

Muzaffarnagar: District authorities have distributed ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to family members of two persons killed in the district in the recent storm.

Zishan (22) and Riyasat (55) were killed in Mujheda and Pawti villages respectively in the district on Sunday. Both were killed after a tree fell on them, said District Magistrate Rajiv Sharma.

As many as 80 people were killed in five states due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes since Sunday, with Uttar Pradesh alone recording 51 deaths.