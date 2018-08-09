हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanwar yatra

UP top cop showers rose petals on Kanwariyas from helicopter – WATCH

A video of ADGP (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar showering rose petals on Kanwariyas from the helicopter has gone viral.

UP top cop showers rose petals on Kanwariyas from helicopter – WATCH
Image/Video Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI: Two days after a group of 'Kanwariyas' resorted to violence in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area after one of them was hit by a car, a video of a top ranking Uttar Pradesh Police official showering rose petals on the Kanwariyas has now come to fore. 

According to reports, Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar was caught on camera showering rose petals on the Kanwariyas from a helicopter on Wednesday.

The video of the UP top cop showering rose petals on the Kanwariyas is being widely shared on the social media.

Along with Prashant Kumar, Meerut Commissioner Anita Meshram and other senior officials too showered rose petals on Kanwariyas from the helicopter.

ADG Prashant Kumar also reportedly directed Baghpat District Magistrate Rishirendra Kumar to supervise arrangements for the three-day Kanwar fair in Pura Mahadev Temple in Baghpat where lakhs of devotees are expected to offer holy Ganga water to the deity. 

Interestingly, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier conducted an aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra route during the first half of the Shrawan month that began on July 28. 

The saint-politician also reportedly showered flower petals from his chopper on the Kanwarias, who responded by prostrating on the highway as the chopper passed through them.

It appears that the Meerut district administration and top police officers have taken a cue from none other than the UP Chief Minister in welcoming the Kanwariyas. 

In view of the Kanwar Yatra, several routes have been diverted and traffic restrictions imposed to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. Schools and colleges in several districts and parts of Delhi-NCR too have been closed in the view of the Kanwar Yatra.

Tags:
Kanwar yatraADGP Meerut Zone Prashant Kumarrose petals on KanwariyasShivratriUttar Pradesh

Must Watch