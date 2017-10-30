UP woman gives birth on road as ambulance fails to reach on time

Lucknow: Be it sending an ambulance or attending patients on time, government hospitals in India are on a splurge of denial.

A Uttar Pradesh woman on Sunday gave birth to a child on a road after the ambulance failed to reach her on time.

The incident took place in Mathura's Sonai.

Without any medical assistance, the woman ended up giving birth to her baby in the middle of the road.

Another woman from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, who was allegedly asked to leave by the hospital staff in the middle of the night, gave birth to an infant inside an autorickshaw.

In July, a pregnant woman in Kerala was refused to be admitted to a government hospital due to unavailability of doctors.