UP's wanted criminal with Rs 50,000 bounty on head gunned down

LUCKNOW: A wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was on Monday gunned down in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police.

The encounter took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

The wanted criminal has been identified as Amit alias Kalwa.

Kalwa was accompanied by another criminal who, however, managed to escape.

Police have recovered revolvers and dozens of cartridges from their possession.

According to the police, it had prior information that Kalwa was about to execute a major plan along with his partner.

A number of cases including loot and murder are going on against Kalwa.