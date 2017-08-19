Utkal Express derailment: President Kovind, PM Modi express grief

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in the wake of the derailment of Utkal Express in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district

At least 23 people were killed and dozens of others were injured when 14 coaches of the express train derailed.

"Sad at train derailment in UP; my thoughts are with deceased and their families. Injured are being rescued & provided relief," President Kovind tweeted.

PM Modi also took to twitter to express grief. "Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased," he said.

"I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the Railways Ministry. Railways Ministry & UP Government are doing everything possible & providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar confirmed the death toll in the Utkal Express mishap said that at least 10 people have been killed and almost 30-40 others have been injured in the incident.