Utkal Express derailment: UP govt to rush 9 PAC companies for rescue operations

Several persons were injured after six coaches of the Kalinga-Utkal Express went off the tracks in Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 19:56
Utkal Express derailment: UP govt to rush 9 PAC companies for rescue operations
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday directed at least nine PAC companies to immediately reach Khatauli Muzaffarnagar to extend help in relief and rescue operations in the wake of the derailment of several coaches of the Utkal Express.

Several persons were injured after six coaches of the Kalinga-Utkal Express went off the tracks in Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening.

Also Read: Six coaches of Utkal Express derail in Uttar Pradesh

The train was on its way to Haridwar from Puri in Odisha when the derailment happened.

As per reports, officials of the local administration have rushed to the site to coordinate relief works. Teams of the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) have also been mobilized for the rescue operation.

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has instructed senior officers to reach the site and ensure speedy rescue and relief works.

He has also asked the chairman of the Railway Board to oversee the operations.

Medical vans were being rushed to the site to help the injured.

(With Agency inputs)

