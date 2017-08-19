Utkal Express derailment: Uttar Pradesh Police issue helpline numbers
The Uttar Police on Saturday released helplines number in the wake of derailment of six coaches of the Kalinga-Utkal Express went off the tracks in Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district of the state.
Following are the helpline numbers issued by the state police:
- Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate: 9454417574
- Muzaffarnagar SSP: 9454400314
- Muzaffarnagar CMO: 9412333612, 9634092001
- SP City: 9454401127
- SDM Khatauli: 9454417008
- CO Khatauli: 9454401611
- SO Khatauli: 9454404072
- SO GRP Muzaffarnagar: 9454404449
- Railway Control Room: 0131-2645238
- RPF: 0131-2437160
The Indian Railways too released emergency helpline number for detailed information.
#Muzaffarnagar train derailment: Indian Railways release emergency helpline number for detail information. pic.twitter.com/r1nV1Y0r6l
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017
Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today assured that he is personally monitoring the situation and has ordered enquiry on the same.
Prabhu took to Twitter to share information on the same and posted, "Have ordered inquiry into the unfortunate accident to ascertain the cause. Strict action will be taken against any lapse."
"I am personally monitoring situation. Hv instructed senior officers to reach site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations."
He also informed, "In close touch with @CMOfficeUP , State Government officials,district administration to coordinate rescue and relief operations."
At least ten persons have been killed and more than 30 others are said to have been injured in the mishap, Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena told PTI.