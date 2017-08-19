Utkal Express derailment: Uttar Pradesh Police issue helpline numbers

Lucknow: The Uttar Police on Saturday released helpline numbers in the wake of the derailment of six coaches of the Kalinga-Utkal Express in the Muzaffarnagar's district in the state.

Following are the helpline numbers issued by the state police:

Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate: 9454417574

Muzaffarnagar SSP: 9454400314

Muzaffarnagar CMO: 9412333612, 9634092001

SP City: 9454401127

SDM Khatauli: 9454417008

CO Khatauli: 9454401611

SO Khatauli: 9454404072

SO GRP Muzaffarnagar: 9454404449

Railway Control Room: 0131-2645238

RPF: 0131-2437160

The Indian Railways too released emergency helpline number for detailed information.

#Muzaffarnagar train derailment: Indian Railways release emergency helpline number for detail information. pic.twitter.com/r1nV1Y0r6l — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today assured that he is personally monitoring the situation and has ordered enquiry on the same.

Prabhu took to Twitter to share information on the same and posted, "Have ordered inquiry into the unfortunate accident to ascertain the cause. Strict action will be taken against any lapse."

"I am personally monitoring situation. Hv instructed senior officers to reach site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations."

He also informed, "In close touch with @CMOfficeUP , State Government officials,district administration to coordinate rescue and relief operations."

At least ten persons have been killed and more than 30 others are said to have been injured in the mishap, Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena told PTI.