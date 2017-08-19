close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Utkal Express derailment: Uttar Pradesh Police issue helpline numbers

The Uttar Police on Saturday released helplines number in the wake of derailment of six coaches of the Kalinga-Utkal Express went off the tracks in Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district of the state. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 00:39
Utkal Express derailment: Uttar Pradesh Police issue helpline numbers
ANI photo

Lucknow: The Uttar Police on Saturday released helpline numbers in the wake of the derailment of six coaches of the Kalinga-Utkal Express in the Muzaffarnagar's district in the state. 

Following are the helpline numbers issued by the state police: 

  • Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate: 9454417574
  • Muzaffarnagar SSP: 9454400314
  • Muzaffarnagar CMO: 9412333612, 9634092001
  • SP City: 9454401127
  • SDM Khatauli: 9454417008
  • CO Khatauli: 9454401611 
  • SO Khatauli: 9454404072
  • SO GRP Muzaffarnagar: 9454404449
  • Railway Control Room: 0131-2645238
  • RPF: 0131-2437160

Utkal express details

The Indian Railways too released emergency helpline number for detailed information.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today assured that he is personally monitoring the situation and has ordered enquiry on the same.

Prabhu took to Twitter to share information on the same and posted, "Have ordered inquiry into the unfortunate accident to ascertain the cause. Strict action will be taken against any lapse."

"I am personally monitoring situation. Hv instructed senior officers to reach site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations."

He also informed, "In close touch with @CMOfficeUP , State Government officials,district administration to coordinate rescue and relief operations."

At least ten persons have been killed and more than 30 others are said to have been injured in the mishap, Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena told PTI. 

TAGS

MuzaffarnagarUtkal Expresstrain derails Uttar PradeshYogi AdityanathSuresh PrabhuHaridwar

From Zee News

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at Ladakh on Aug 20
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at...

Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&amp;K&#039;s Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir

Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&K's Sri...

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study
Science

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202
Bihar

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202

West Bengal

Darjeeling blast: GJM writes to Rajnath Singh seeking inter...

Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up at Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden resid...

WorldAsia

Palestinian in West Bank attack bid killed: Israel police

World

Islamic State claims attacks in Spain, Russia

AfricaWorld

Fresh deadly clashes hit central Africa, over dozen killed

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video