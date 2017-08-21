close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Utkal Express to run tomorrow

Utkal Express derailed near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening, killing 22 people and injuring 156 others. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 20:44

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Utkal Express train would resume services from Puri tomorrow and from Haridwar on August 25 after remaining cancelled for a day due to derailment near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh.

It has been decided to restore the services of 18477/18478 Puri-Haridwar-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri tomorrow and from Haridwar on August 25, a release from East Coast Railway (ECoR) said here today.

Due to derailment of Utkal Express at Muzaffarnagar on August 19, it was decided to cancel the services of this train for one day each from Puri and Haridwar respectively, it said.
The train will run as per the composition, timings and stoppages scheduled for this train.

Utkal Express derailed near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening, killing 22 people and injuring 156 others. 

TAGS

Utkal ExpressBhubaneswarKalinga Utkal ExpressHaridwarKhatauli

From Zee News

Tamil Nadu

AIADMK expected to join NDA, cabinet reshuffle on the cards

First images of Mumbai’s famed Lord Ganesha idol &#039;Lalbaugcha Raja&#039; out
MaharashtraMumbai

First images of Mumbai’s famed Lord Ganesha idol 'Lalb...

Army to review Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit&#039;s suspension from service after examining Supreme Court order
India

Army to review Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit's suspen...

Partial phase of total solar eclipse mesmerizes people
Space

Partial phase of total solar eclipse mesmerizes people

T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction to meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tuesday
Tamil NaduIndia

T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction to meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tu...

Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA vouches to protect us
Space

Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA...

Disenfranchise &#039;Vande Mataram&#039; opponents: Shiv Sena
India

Disenfranchise 'Vande Mataram' opponents: Shiv Se...

Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police
World

Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police

IT Ministry writes to 9 more smartphone firms on data security
Technology

IT Ministry writes to 9 more smartphone firms on data secur...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video