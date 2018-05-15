हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 30-yr-old kills wife with spade after argument, dumps body in field

Representational Image: PTI

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband following an argument at Majlispur Tofir village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place yesterday and the accused, Chandan Singh, has been arrested, SHO, Bhopa, V P Singh said.

He killed his wife, Puja, with a spade after an argument and dumped her body in a field, the officer said, adding that spade has been recovered.

The incident occurred when she had gone to give her husband lunch at his farmland, the SHO said. 

