हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 6 empty train coaches derail in Rampur district

The accident took place between Damora and Duggan station on the Moradabad-Bareilly Junction section at around 10.30 pm. 

Uttar Pradesh: 6 empty train coaches derail in Rampur district

At least six coaches of an empty train derailed in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night, as reported by news agency ANI.

The accident took place between Damora and Duggan station on the Moradabad-Bareilly Junction section at around 10.30 pm. 

The incident blocked the railway line which led to a delay of several other trains. However, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. 

The downline between Moradabad and Bareilly junction has been diverted via Moradabad-Chandausi-Bareilly route.

At least 17 trains are expected to be affected (diversion/short termination) by the derailment.

Following the incident, the railways set up a guideline in accordance to which proper announcements are being made at all major stations. It has also released the emergency numbers.

Ticket Checking Staff working in the affected trains have also been advised to inform the passengers regarding short termination or diversion.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh train accidentRampur district train accident

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close