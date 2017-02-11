Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: 8 interesting facts

Noida: Amid tight security, polling began on Saturday morning for the first of the seven phases of the high-stake Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections with voters queuing up to cast their ballots in 73 constituencies spread over 15 districts of western UP.

Prominent seats which have attracted attention, include Noida from where Pankaj Singh, son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is contesting; Mathura where senior Congress leader Pradip Mathur is locked in a direct battle with Shrikant Sharma, the national spokesman of the BJP and Sardhana where BJP's Sangeet Som is challenged by SP's Atul Pradhan.

In Meerut city, former state BJP president and sitting MLA Laxmikant Bajpayi is being challenged in a triangular contest by SP-Congress combine's Rafiq Ansari and BSP's Pankaj Jolly.

Kairana, Thana Bhawan, and Sikandarabad are other high-profile seats.

Here are the eight interesting facts as regards the elections today: