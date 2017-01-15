Uttar Pradesh: Boat capsizes in Hamirpur's Virma river, three killed

Hamirpur: In yet another horrifying incident, at least three people including two children were on Sunday killed after a boat capsized in Hamirpur's Virma river in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, three others are still missing.

This comes a day after 24 people were killed when a country boat capsized in river Ganga near NIT ghat in Patna in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the Bihar boat tragedy. He also announced Rs. 50,000 each to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier ordered an inquiry into the boat tragedy. The Bihar government has constituted a three-member inquiry team headed by Principal Secretary of State Disaster Department Pratya Amrit to look into the matter.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the family of the deceased.

In the wake of the tragedy, a program to mark the start of redevelopment work of Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Patna which the Prime Minister was to address via video conferencing has been called off.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi too expressed her grief over the boat tragedy that has claimed as many as 24 lives so far.

