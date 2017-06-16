UP: Roadways bus rams into electric police, one electrocuted, 24 injured
Maharajganj: One person was electrocuted and about 24 others suffered burn injuries as a roadways bus rammed into an electric pole here this morning, police said.
The incident took place near the Cinema Hall Gate on Gorakhpur road.
While one of the passengers died on the spot, the injured were rushed to the district hospital, police added.