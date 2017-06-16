close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

UP: Roadways bus rams into electric police, one electrocuted, 24 injured

One person was electrocuted and about 24 others suffered burn injuries as a roadways bus rammed into an electric pole here this morning.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 14:10

Maharajganj: One person was electrocuted and about 24 others suffered burn injuries as a roadways bus rammed into an electric pole here this morning, police said.

The incident took place near the Cinema Hall Gate on Gorakhpur road.

While one of the passengers died on the spot, the injured were rushed to the district hospital, police added.

TAGS

Uttar PradeshGorakhpur roadMaharajganjBus rams

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

EuropeWorld

Germany opens its first liberal mosque in Berlin

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video