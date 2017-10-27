Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017: Election Commission set to announce dates today

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission is expected to announce the dates of 2017 municipal elections on Friday.

The commission has scheduled a press meet here at 3.45 PM where the Election Commissioner SK Agarwal will speak to the media to declare the state's civic polls.

BJP, Congress, BSP and SP are all set to contest elections to 653 urban local bodies including 16 municipal corporations.

Two new corporations namely Mathura-Vrindavan and Ayodhya have been formed before the polls.

As per a media report, the voters are said to get local results of elections on their cellphones. They will have to log in to the poll panel's official website and register their mobile numbers.

Reportedly, as many as 25 lakh voters have already registered their mobile numbers on the commission's website.

The results will also be made available on the State Election Commission's mobile application.

How to register:

- Visit sec.up.nic.in

- Click on 'Self-Mobile Registration' tab

- Fill in the required details

- Update your mobile number