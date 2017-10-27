Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017 will be held in three phases in Nov: EC

Lucknow: The local body polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in three phases on Nov 22, 26 and 29, the state election commission announced on Friday.

The counting of votes will take place on December 1, ANI reported. Voters can get the results on their cellphones if they register their mobile numbers on poll panel's website.

Around 25 lakh voters have already registered their mobile numbers. The results will also be made available on the State Election Commission's mobile application.

Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, BSP and SP are all set to contest the elections to 653 urban local bodies, including 16 municipal corporations.

Two new corporations - Mathura-Vrindavan and Ayodhya – have been formed before the polls.

How to register:

- Visit sec.up.nic.in

- Click on 'Self-Mobile Registration' tab

- Fill in the required details

- Update your mobile number