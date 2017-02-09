Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Sonia Gandhi to campaign in Raebareli

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday announced that she will campaign in Raebareli for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017.

"I will campaign in my constituency (Raebareli)," Sonia Gandhi said.

So far, the Congress president has been missing from election campaigning trail in the five states, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Sonia's absence from the election campaigning is being viewed as a move to let Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi take the centrestage.

The voting in Raebareli constituency will take place on February 23 during the fourth phase.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress will fight the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together. As per its alliance pact with SP, Congress will contest 105 out of 403 seats of the UP Assembly.