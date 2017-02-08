Uttar Pradesh elections: CEC Nasim Zaidi to visit Lucknow today to review poll preparedness
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 10:33
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and senior EC officials will visit Lucknow on Wednesday to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The seven-phased UP Assembly polls for 403 constituencies will be held on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8.
The crucial contest is being fiught between Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The total number of Assembly Constituencies are 403, out of which 84 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.
The number of polling stations are as follows: 147148
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 10:33
