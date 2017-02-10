Uttar Pradesh elections: Rahul-Akhilesh Varanasi road show cancelled
Lucknow: The much-awaited road show on Friday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi has been cancelled due to the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a patron saint of the downtrodden Jayanti, who belonged to the Hindu holy city, a senior leader announced on Friday.
The message was communicated to district Congress leaders late Thursday night by a phone call from Rahul Gandhi's New Delhi office.
A later date is being worked out.
After stitching together a poll alliance between the Samajawdi Party (SP) and Congress for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the two leaders have taken out well-attended road shows in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra.
