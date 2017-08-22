close
Uttar Pradesh govt welcomes Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq

The court by a majority verdict has set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the it was void.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:18

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement on triple talaq, saying it will strengthen the secular foundation of the country.

The court by a majority verdict has set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the it was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

"The Supreme Court's decision is historic. India is a secular country, but its definition was distorted on religious grounds. Now, the SC has termed triple talaq as unconstitutional," state health minister and government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh said.

"The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were of the view that discrimination should not be on the basis of gender and have advocated for gender equality," the minister said.

"The decision will strengthen the secular foundation of our country," he said.

Uttar Pradesh minister Anupama Jaiswal thanked the prime minister for "standing in support of our Muslim sisters in their fight for their rights".

