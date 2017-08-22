close
Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for killing father

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the complainant had killed his father. He has confessed to his crime, the SP claimed.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 18:52
Representational pic

Muzaffarnagar: A man has been arrested on charges of killing his father after accusing him of sexually harassing his wife, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on August 16 at Kamheda village, following which the son had lodged a complaint, SP (Rural) Ajay Sehdev said.

"The accused also told the police that he had killed him as he had sexually harassed his wife several times," the officer said.

The man was killed with a sharp weapon and his body was found in a field, the SP said.

