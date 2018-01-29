1,62,000 government job vacancies in UP Police department: Check important dates, age criteria and eligibility

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to come up with as many as 1,62,000 vacancies in the state police department. An announcement in this regard was made on Monday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Making the announcement at a pubic event in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the vacancies would be used to provide employment to youth from the state on the basis of merit. He asserted that the authorities would not be biased in filling the vacancies.

He further said that those who try to indulge in corruption in the process would be sent to jail.

The statement by CM Yogi comes over 10 days after the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotions Board (UPPRPB) issued a notification for directly recruiting constables, both civil and for provincial armed constabulary.

Important dates:

The application process for the same began on January 22, 2018 through online mode. The process is slated to continue till February 22, 2018. The last date for the submission of application fee is February 23, 2018.

A candidate needs to pay a fee of Rs 400 for the purpose.

Eligibility:

Anyone who has studied till class 12 from any recognised board can apply for the position.

Age limit:

For male candidates, the age criteria is – 18 years to 22 years.

For female candidate, the age criteria is – 18 years to 25 years.