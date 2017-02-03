Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Recharge outlets selling mobile numbers of girls for Rs 50-500
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police has revealed that recharge shops across the state are selling mobile numbers of girls for prices “depending on the girl’s looks”.
The numbers are then used by men to harass them over the phone, added police.
The shocking practice came to light after the police received a lot of complaints on a round-the-clock helpline, 1090, set up by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
Out of the 6 lakh complaints in the past four years, 90 percent were related to harassment of women on the phone, said the Hindustan Times.
After getting the number from the outlets where women go to recharge their mobile phones, the men pass them on to those who are willing to pay an amount.
The number of a girl with ‘beautiful’ looks can fetch as much as Rs 500, whereas the selling price for the number of an “ordinary looking girl” is Rs 50.
Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Allahabad, Varanasi, and Agra are the top five districts in registering complaints.
The bottom five districts in registering complaints are Shravasti, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, and Kaushambi.
