Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) examinations paper for tubewell operators leaked, 11 arrested

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) examinations for tube well operators were on September 1 postponed after the question paper was leaked. 

Launching a probe into the case, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested 11 people in connection with the paper leak. Mobile phones, documents and Rs 15 lakh in cash has been seized from them.

The Lucknow District Magistrate has taken note of the case and said that the fresh dates of the examination will be announced soon.

