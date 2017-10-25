Uttar Pradesh: Three sisters thrown out of train, 7-yr-old dead

Sitapur: A seven-year-old girl was killed and her two sisters were critically injured when they were thrown out of a moving train allegedly by their inebriated uncle, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened early yesterday in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, when they were travelling with their father and uncle in the Amritsar-Saharsa Jan Seva Express to Bihar, circle-officer (Sitapur) Yogendra Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as Munni, and her two sisters -- Albul (12) and Saleema Khatoon (4) -- are in a critical condition in a hospital here. The police are yet to trace their father and uncle.

According to Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector (Sitapur) Dhananjay Singh, the eldest sister, Albul, said their father and uncle were drinking alcohol and had a brawl, after which, she alleged, her uncle threw the sisters out of the train.

Their father, Iddu, and uncle, Iqbal, are residents of Motihari district in Bihar and work in Punjab. The Motihari police have been approached for help, he said.

While Munni was found dead at Ramaipur halt, around 11km from Biswan town in the district, Albul and Saleema were found injured at different places, the inspector said, adding that the matter is being investigated.