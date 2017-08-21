close
Uttar Pradesh: Two killed in accident

A man and his son were killed after being hit by a truck near Ambara village on Lalganj-Fatehpur road here, the police said on Monday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:49

Rae Bareli: A man and his son were killed after being hit by a truck near Ambara village on Lalganj-Fatehpur road here, the police said on Monday.

Premnath (60) and his son Swami Prasad (35) were going on their motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding truck last night.

Both were rushed to a community health centre where they succumbed to injuries, police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The truck driver fled from the scene.

TAGS

Uttar PradeshRae BareliAmbara villageLalganj-Fatehpur

