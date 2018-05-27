Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier refuses to cater in Dalit wedding

ETAH: A family from Uttar Pradesh`s Etah was allegedly refused the supply of mineral water as they belonged from a Dalit community.

The family claimed that the supplier refused to provide water in their wedding function.

The supplier in his defence told the family, that if they will provide water to the lower caste, the people from upper caste would not take water from them.

"The water supplier refused to provide water to us as we belong from the lower community. We want strict punishment against them. Otherwise, the same incident will be repeated with some other people," said the bride.

Another relative said they have lodged a complaint against them and if nothing happened they will reach out to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.