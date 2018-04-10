Uttar Pradesh: Woman's hands broken after giving birth to third daughter

New Delhi: Police are investigating a matter in which a woman's hands were allegedly broken by her husband after she gave birth to their third daughter.

The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district where the man allegedly assaulted his wife after she gave birth to a baby girl. Initial investigation has revealed that the man was frustrated that his wife could not bear him a son and he vented his anger by breaking her hands. It is suspected that the woman's in-laws also helped in the dastardly act.

The matter was reported to the local police who apprehended the man and have begun questioning him.

Uttar Pradesh has one of the worst sex ratios and one of the highest crime rates in the entire country.

(With inputs from PTI)