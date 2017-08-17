Uttar Pradesh's law and order has improved under Adityanath govt: BJP

Mumbai: The BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh has restored law and order in just five months after assuming power and its focus has been on people-centric issues, a senior leader of the party from UP claimed on Wednesday.

The law and order situation in the country's most populous state had deteriorated in the last 15 years but the scenario has improved vastly under the Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak told reporters here.

"In less than five months, we have streamlined law and order in Uttar Pradesh and are supplying adequate electricity to the people in villages. The government has created job opportunities and is also focusing on providing quality education and healthcare," he said.

Pathak, who is also a spokesman, is here for the last few days to campaign for the August 20 polls to the adjoining Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

Speaking at a press meet organised by the Mumbai Hindi Patrakar Sangh, he said that the Adityanath government will mobilise funds for the farm loan waiver through internal borrowing and other sources.

The BJP-led government has made a special provision of Rs 36,000 crore to honour its poll promise of farm loan waiver through debt redemption, the BJP leader said.

Pathak termed the deaths of children in a state-run hospital in Gorakhapur as "extremely unfortunate" and said an inquiry is being conducted, and those found guilty will face stern action.

On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark on celebration of Janmashtami in police stations, Pathak said this practice was stopped by the erstwhile SP government.

"The Akihlesh Yadav government had stopped the decade- old custom of celebrating Janmashtami in police stations. When we came to power, we restored this practice," he said.