Varanasi flyover collapse: Survivors recall the horror as probe begins

VARANASI: A day flyover collapse incident in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi that left 18 dead and several injured, survivors recalled the horror stories that lasted several minutes.

Rajesh had bought a brand new for his father-in-law. Taking the car out from the showroon, the two accompanied with the driver were passing under the bridge when the incident took place.

“My father-in-law was driving, I was sitting on the left. We had asked the driver to sit behind. Everything happened so quickly that we couldn't even process what happened,” he said.

Rajesh's father-in-law was one of the 18 people who died in the incident. “He died on spot. ,” he added.

Rajesh and the driver escaped death, but is seriously injured. “I have multiple fractures on legs,” he said.

Another person recalled how he got trapped under a massive slab.

“I was riding on the bike. A bus was nearby. Suddenly a huge slab fell on us. My bus was crushed under the bus and my leg got caught,” he said.

Several people got crushed or trapped under the debris in the incident, which took place in the evening when the traffic was at its peak.

Following the flyover collapse incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a high-level investigation team.

The three-member team of Agriculture Production Commissioner Raj Pratap Singh visited the site and collected details of the project from district officials and the team working on the flyover near the Cantt railway station.

The team is to submit a report within 48 hours. It also oversaw relief operations.

"I can`t say anything at this moment. Until we complete the investigation, talk to everyone concerned and check all the records, it won`t be right to say anything," Raj Pratap Singh, a member of the committee constituted by the government to probe the incident, told ANI.

Adityanath later announced ex-gratia for the affected families and met the victims at the Kabir Chaura Hospital on late Tuesday night.