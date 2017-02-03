Venkaiah Naidu lures UP voters, says India has prospered under PM Modi

Lucknow: Highlighting that India has prospered under Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s leadership and also become one of the preferred investment destinations across the globe, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly polls for the overall progress of the nation.

Naidu stated that the nation prospers only if both the Centre and state government work in tandem."You have supported us in the Lok Sabha. Now, give your help in `local sabha` as well. When the state and Centre works together then the country prospers," he said.

Naidu claimed India is recognized and respected worldwide because of Prime Minister Modi`s leadership."World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Moody`s ratings have said that India is the favourite destination for investment," he said.

The Union Minister further said the perception about India is changing across the world."India secured uranium supply deals with Australia and Canada under Modi ji.

India is now at the number six position in world," Naidu told media here.Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8.