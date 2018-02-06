Watch: BJP left red-faced again as party leader Dayashankar Singh assaults truck driver

LUCKNOW: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was once again left red-faced after party leader Dayashankar Singh was caught on camera thrashing a truck driver in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

In a CCTV footage, Singh is seen assaulting the truck driver at a petrol pump. After a few seconds, an SUV comes near the Singh.

#WATCH BJP leader Dayashankar Singh thrashing truck driver, vandalising his truck at a petrol pump in Jaunpur (CCTV footage of 04.02.18) pic.twitter.com/VenNZkrxgl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2018

“Dayashankar Singh suddenly came and started beating me. He took out a rod from his Scorpio and broke glasses of my truck and took away Rs 62,500 in the scuffle,” said truck driver Narender.

Singh later vandalising the truck, alleged the victim.

This is not the first time that Dayashankar Singh has been caught in a controversy.

In 2016, Singh had said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati was distributing party tickets on the basis of the amount of money paid to her and that even a prostitute was better than her.

Singh's statement had caused a massive furore with a case being registered against him. BJP had expelled Singh over the derogatory remark.

After absconding for more than 10 days, he was arrested on July 29 from Bihar's Buxar town.

Singh was later granted bail and the party revoked the expulsion.

With agency inputs