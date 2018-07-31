Watch: Dramatic footage shows 3-storey building collapsing in Kanpur, 2 injured

KANPUR: At least two persons were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Kanpur on Tuesday morning.

The dramatic footage of the building collapsing was caught on camera and tweeted by news agency ANI.

Immediately after the building collapse, a cloud of dust smoke engulfs the area.

In February 2018, an under-construction building collapsed in Jajmau area of Kanpur leading to the death of at least eight persons and several injured. Several people were trapped in the building for a long time.

Kanpur is also reeling under heavy rainfalls. The water level of River Ganga also rose to dangerous situations.

Due to the flood-like situation, local administration evacuated the low-lying villages near Ganges Barrage. The residents have been shifted to different places.