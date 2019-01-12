Watch: Grand laser show at Kumbh Mela 2019

PRAYAGRAJ: The 55-day long Kumbh Mela is all set to begin from Tuesday, January 15, in Prayagraj. With just days to go for the grand Kumbh, authorities hosted a grand laser show.

The show details about the history of Kumbh Mela.

The grand festival has a history dating back to at least 1,500 years. It will host over 5,000 camps from multiple akhadas and ashrams. Representatives from 192 countries will visit the festival in February, officials said, adding that ambassadors of 71 countries had already witnessed the preparations for the event.

A food hub has been set up at Kumbh Mela area offering special cuisines from different states of India.

For 2019 Kumbh, Adityanath-led UP government earmarked an amount of Rs 2,800 crore. The Mela will be organised over an area of 3,200 hectares. Over 1.22 lakh toilets have been constructed, 20 thousand dustbins set up, and 42 drains emptying into the Ganga have been taped.