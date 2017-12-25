हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Watch: Man brandishes gun amid scuffle with Banke Bihari temple staff in Vrindavan

A scuffle broke out on Sunday between devotees and staff of Banke Bihar temple.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 08:49 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: Banke Bihari website

A scuffle broke out on Sunday between devotees and staff of Banke Bihar temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. Amid the scuffle, one of the devotees took out a gun inside the temple premises.

A video of the scuffle, accessed through a CCTV camera, was released by ANI.

The video shows a woman with 5-6 men indulging in a scuffle with temple staff, apparently over darshan of Banke Bihari.

Some people can be seen running around and making attempts to barge in inside the temple. As the arguments got heated, one of the devotees started brandishing a gun inside the temple.

The argument reportedly erupted after a woman staff of the temple ask the devotees to keep their shoes in allotted area.

Banke Bihari templeBanke Bihari temple scuffleBanke Bihari VrindavanVrindavan
