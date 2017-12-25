Watch: Man brandishes gun amid scuffle with Banke Bihari temple staff in Vrindavan

A scuffle broke out on Sunday between devotees and staff of Banke Bihar temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. Amid the scuffle, one of the devotees took out a gun inside the temple premises.

A video of the scuffle, accessed through a CCTV camera, was released by ANI.

#WATCH Man brandishes gun after a scuffle between devotees and Banke Bihari Temple staff in Mathura's Vrindavan pic.twitter.com/4MzGxBBv44 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2017

The video shows a woman with 5-6 men indulging in a scuffle with temple staff, apparently over darshan of Banke Bihari.

Some people can be seen running around and making attempts to barge in inside the temple. As the arguments got heated, one of the devotees started brandishing a gun inside the temple.

The argument reportedly erupted after a woman staff of the temple ask the devotees to keep their shoes in allotted area.