Watch: People 'loot' Mayawati's multi-layered birthday cake

AMROHA: On the 63rd birthday of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, tons of her well-wishers gathered to join the celebrations. A huge cake for those gathered was kept at a stage at the event.

However, in a video of the celebrations that were shared on Tuesday, the people gathered at the event can be seen 'looting' the cake. With huge chunks of cake in their hands, people can be seen heading towards the cake which has been kept on a table. The organisers can be seen asking people to maintain calm but with no effect.

#WATCH: People loot cake during an event in Amroha, on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's 63rd birthday today. pic.twitter.com/8Q4bDWdr66 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2019

The multi-layered cake soon toppled as the chaos continued at the celebrations.