Mayawati

Watch: People 'loot' Mayawati's multi-layered birthday cake

In a video of the celebrations that were shared on Tuesday, the people gathered at the event can be seen 'looting' the cake.

Watch: People &#039;loot&#039; Mayawati&#039;s multi-layered birthday cake

AMROHA: On the 63rd birthday of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, tons of her well-wishers gathered to join the celebrations. A huge cake for those gathered was kept at a stage at the event.

However, in a video of the celebrations that were shared on Tuesday, the people gathered at the event can be seen 'looting' the cake. With huge chunks of cake in their hands, people can be seen heading towards the cake which has been kept on a table. The organisers can be seen asking people to maintain calm but with no effect. 

The multi-layered cake soon toppled as the chaos continued at the celebrations. 

Mayawati Mayawati birthday mayawati birthday cake

