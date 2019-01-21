Water ambulances at Kumbh equipped with all emergency facilities including childbirth

PRAYAGRAJ: Massive preparations have been made in Prayagraj for the Kumbh mela that is being held in the city. From medical facilities to all emergency services, authorities are on their toes to avoid any untoward incident during the nearly 50-day-long event.

Not just on ground services, water ambulances have also been set up at the Kumbh. Operated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the water ambulances provide all emergency medical help. It is equipped with an intensive care unit (ICU), multi para monitors, nebulizers and even has facility to carry out child birth procedures.

Uttar Pradesh Police has set up a three-tier security for the Kumbh Mela. The largest congregation in the world, the Kumbh is spread over 3,200 hectares of land in the Sangam city.

"The whole region has been demarcated into nine zones and 20 sectors with the deployment of over 20,000 police personnel, 6,000 home guards, 40 police stations, 58 outposts, 40 fire stations, 80 companies of central force and 20 companies of PAC," Director General of Police OP Singh has said.

Anti-Terrorist Squad commandos, anti-sabotage commandos with snipers, bomb disposal units, sniffer dog squads and intelligence units have also been deployed, Singh said.

Security personnel from the UP police department and central para-military forces kept a tight vigil at Prayagraj railway station, civil lines bus station and other areas frequented by the visitors. "Our main focus is to ensure absolutely a safe and secure Kumbh, and we will leave no stone unturned," Uttar Pradesh Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said.