Wedding called off in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur over absence of beef dishes from menu

In a bizarre incident, a wedding was called off in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh by the bride's family after the groom's side cited absence of beef dishes from the menu. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 09:48
Wedding called off in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur over absence of beef dishes from menu

Muzaffarnagar: In a bizarre incident, a wedding was called off in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh by the bride's family after the groom's side cited absence of beef dishes from the menu. 

According to a report, the parents of the groom demanded the bride's family that they be served beef at the ceremony. 

The incident took place in the Dariyagarh village under the Bhot Police Station.

The condition put by the groom's family was to either serve their guests with beef preparations or be prepared for cancellation of the marriage.

Apart from placing a non-negotiable demand of beef dishes, the groom's side was also demanding dowry and asked the girl's family for a car in the wedding.

"They demanded beef to be served at the wedding and a car. When we denied for both, they called off the wedding. The government has banned beef. How can we serve it?" the bride's mother told ANI

A complaint was registered in the Patwai police station against the groom’s relatives and investigation is on.

